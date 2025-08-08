Monsoon eye infections are rising: These signs mean it’s time to see a doctor Monsoon brings infections, especially in the eyes. If you're seeing redness, discharge or blurry vision, here’s what it might mean and when to act fast.

New Delhi:

It’s been raining across the country and with rains, there is an increase in infections. From foot infections to skin infections and more, the increased humidity, heat and water provides the perfect space for the growth of bacteria.

This eventually leads to the rise in infections. Eye infections too are extremely common during monsoons.

Eye infections might not seem to be very serious. However, if it’s not treated in the initial stages, it can affect your eyes severely.

Here are some early signs of eye infections that you should take note of before its turns severe.

Early symptoms of monsoon-related eye infections

Redness or Bloodshot Eyes: Persistent redness in one or both eyes is a common sign of infection. It could indicate conjunctivitis (pink eye), keratitis, or other bacterial or viral infections.

Excessive Tearing or Discharge: Watery eyes are a sign of viral infections, while yellow or green discharge is often a sign of bacterial infection. Thick discharge that crusts over the eyelid or lashes can be a sign of a more serious condition.

Eye Pain or Discomfort: Eye infections can cause mild irritation, sharp and stabbing pain, among others. Pain that worsens with blinking, eye movement or exposure to light could be a sign of a corneal problem which might require urgent care.

Swollen Eyelids or Puffy Eyes: Swelling around the eyes, especially if it's sudden or severe, can be a sign of an infection like blepharitis or cellulitis. Swelling that is accompanied by warmth and tenderness could signal a deeper infection.

Blurred Vision or Vision Changes: If you witness any sudden change in your vision, blurriness, seeing floaters, or sensitivity to light, it can be an indication of an eye infection that may be affecting the cornea.

