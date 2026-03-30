Egg quality, not count, is shaping fertility outcomes today, says clinical embryologist

New Delhi:

For years, fertility has been reduced to numbers. AMH levels, ovarian reserve, and follicle count, the focus has largely been on how many eggs a woman has. But that thinking is slowly changing.

More experts are now pointing to something less visible but far more decisive: the quality of those eggs. Because when it comes to conception, it is not just about availability. It is about how well those eggs can actually develop.

Why egg quality matters more than quantity

“Egg quality is what ultimately determines whether fertilisation happens and how the embryo develops,” says Rishina Bansal, Clinical Embryologist and Co-Founder at Archish Fertility. This is where things get interesting. Eggs may look perfectly normal under observation, but still fail to fertilise or develop due to deeper cellular issues. On the other hand, fewer but healthier eggs can lead to better outcomes.

So the conversation is no longer just about numbers. It is about what those numbers actually mean.

The hidden layer: Cellular health

Egg quality is not something you can judge on appearance alone.

At a cellular level, factors like mitochondrial function and DNA integrity play a major role. These determine how well an egg can support fertilisation and early embryo development.

“In many cases, eggs that appear normal fail due to underlying cellular or molecular problems,” Bansal explains.

Which means the real story is happening at a level we cannot see.

Why egg quality is declining earlier

One of the more concerning trends is that poor egg quality is now being seen in younger women as well. Earlier, this was largely associated with age. Now, lifestyle and environmental factors are becoming harder to ignore. Chronic stress, poor nutrition, lack of sleep and exposure to toxins can accelerate cellular ageing. Even something as routine as a sedentary lifestyle can impact metabolic health, which in turn affects egg quality.

It is not one single factor. It is the combination.

Oxidative stress: The silent factor

If there is one term that comes up repeatedly in fertility discussions today, it is oxidative stress.

This happens when there is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Eggs, which remain dormant for years, are particularly vulnerable to this kind of damage.

Once affected, their DNA and energy systems can be compromised. And that damage, once done, cannot be reversed at later stages.

Why mitochondria matter

Mitochondria are often described as the powerhouse of the cell, and in the case of fertility, that is not an exaggeration. They provide the energy required for fertilisation and early embryo development. When mitochondrial function is compromised, the chances of proper development drop.

Nutrients like Coenzyme Q10, omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins are known to support mitochondrial health, but they work best when combined with consistent lifestyle habits.

The 90-day window most people overlook

Here is something not many people realise. Egg development begins nearly three months before ovulation. Which means the quality of an egg today reflects how the body has been functioning over the past 90 days. This also means that there is an opportunity to make adjustments. Exercise, sleep, eating well, and stress reduction are some of the factors that may affect this process. And in some cases, this is seen in the improvement of the embryos themselves.

It is about the health of the cells, the consistency, and the daily habits that are not always recognised. While there are advances that can be made to aid the process, there is nothing that can replace the base that the body creates. Because in the end, the question is not how many eggs are available. It is how healthy they are.

Also read: Can a vegan diet improve fertility? Here is what Jaipur-based gynecologist says