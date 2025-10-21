Doctor explains: Delhi’s smog is quietly harming fertility in men and women Doctors warn that post-Diwali smog could silently damage fertility in men and women. IVF expert Dr Puneet Rana Arora explains how air pollution disrupts hormones, reduces sperm and egg quality, and what steps couples can take to protect reproductive health.

The air after Diwali might sparkle with fireworks, but beneath that festive haze lies something far more dangerous. The toxic smog is thick with invisible threats. Every year, air quality in North India plummets to alarming levels after Diwali celebrations, and while the coughing, burning eyes and breathlessness are obvious, doctors warn that the damage runs much deeper, even reaching your reproductive system.

“Air pollution and smog are not only respiratory hazards,” says Dr Puneet Rana Arora, IVF Expert at CIFAR, Gurugram. “They interfere with hormonal balance and reproductive health, affecting both men and women in ways that often go unnoticed.” Let's understand it better:

Smog and fertility: an unseen connection

PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and carbon monoxide (CO) are fine particles that penetrate the lungs and bloodstream. After absorption, they induce oxidative stress and hormonal imbalance, affecting reproductive organs of both sexes.

“These pollutants upset the body’s hormonal rhythm,” explains Dr Arora. “Over time, they disturb ovulation in women and reduce sperm quality in men, making it harder to conceive naturally.”

How it affects women: disrupted cycles and lower egg quality

Extended exposure to smog is especially dangerous for women and can cause irregular menstrual cycles, a diminished ovarian reserve, and even premature menopause. Research suggests that these toxins affect estrogen levels and reduce egg quality, increasing the risk of infertility and pregnancy complications.

“Pregnant women breathing polluted air are at risk of delivering preterm or low-birth-weight babies,” warns Dr Arora. “These toxins can cross the placenta and interfere with fetal growth.”

How it affects men: lower sperm count and hormonal imbalance

Among men, smog-related air pollutants diminish sperm count and motility and damage the morphology of the male swimmers; prolonged exposure can depress testosterone. Studies also show that heavy metals and hydrocarbons found in post-Diwali air can damage sperm DNA, a major factor behind rising cases of male infertility.

“Inhalation of toxic particles during the smog season can cause DNA fragmentation in sperm,” explains Dr Arora. “This not only affects fertility but could influence the health of future offspring.”

A danger that lasts long after the smoke clears

Even when the smog visibly lifts, the fine particles linger, circulating in the air, coating surfaces, and continuously entering our systems. The result is long-term hormonal stress, reduced reproductive efficiency, and higher risks of miscarriage and developmental issues in children born to exposed parents. “Reproductive health is one of the first things to be compromised by environmental toxins,” says Dr Arora. “The tragedy is that most people realise this only after struggling to conceive.”

Protecting your fertility this smog season

While cleaner air policies need time, you can take practical steps right now:

Avoid outdoor activities when AQI levels are “very poor” or “severe.”

Use air purifiers with HEPA filters at home and work.

Wear N95 masks when stepping out.

Eat antioxidant-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, green vegetables, and nuts, to fight oxidative stress.

Stay hydrated and prioritise rest to support the body’s natural detox functions.

Consult fertility specialists early if you face hormonal irregularities or delays in conception.

As Delhi’s post-Diwali haze thickens, the smog’s effects are not confined to your lungs; they can quietly sabotage your fertility, too. Dr Arora sums it up: “Cleaner air isn’t just about breathing easier, it’s about protecting your ability to build a family. Smog may fade, but its effects on fertility can last much longer.”

