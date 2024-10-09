Do you have high uric acid level? Avoid consuming THESE 5 pulses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 pulses you should if you have high uric acid.

High uric acid levels, also known as hyperuricemia, can occur when the body produces too much uric acid or is unable to remove enough of it from the body. Eating purine-rich foods also increases uric acid in the body rapidly. Therefore, people with high uric acid should take great care of their diet. In particular, pulses rich in protein and purines should not be consumed in their diet.

Pulses are an excellent source of protein, but they can be poisonous for people with uric acid. According to a study published in MDPI's journal 'Nutrients', pulses contain purines, which the body breaks down into uric acid. In such a situation, consuming high purine pulses can increase uric acid. Therefore, if uric acid is already high, do not consume these pulses even by mistake.

Do not consume these pulses in uric acid:

Gram: Gram is rich in protein and fibre. However, if the level of uric acid is high, do not consume it. According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research, people suffering from gout should avoid eating gram. Gram also contains a high amount of oxalate, which causes the formation of kidney stones.

Peas: Peas are mostly used in soups but this lentil also contains purines. People suffering from high uric acid problems should avoid consuming it.

Soybean: Soybean is rich in protein. Doctors also recommend eating it but people with high uric acid should avoid eating it. The amount of purine in soybeans is considered to be high.

Lobia: Patients with high uric acid levels should not eat lobia. Consuming this daal which is rich in purine and protein increases the level of uric acid rapidly.

Masoor Dal: Moong dal is beneficial for health but it is harmful for uric acid patients. Consumption of moong dal can cause uric acid. In such a situation, if you are suffering from uric acid, then do not eat this dal even by mistake.

