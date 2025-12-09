Do cold plunges work for women? UK physician breaks it down Cold plunges are touted to boost immunity, lift mood, and speed up recovery. But do they actually work for women? Dr Sermed Mezher, a popular health educator from the UK, breaks it down.

New Delhi:

From wellness retreats to your favourite fitness influencer, cold plunges are everywhere these days. They are touted to boost immunity, lift mood, and speed up recovery. But here’s the twist no one really talks about: most of the science backing up such icy benefits comes from studies done almost entirely on men. So what does that mean for women? And do cold plunges actually work the same way for them?

Dr Sermed Mezher is a family medicine physician and popular health educator from the UK who cuts through the hype. In a video posted on Instagram, he explains what cold exposure really does to women’s bodies, why the research is so limited, and where the benefits may still lie.

How cold plunges affect women

As Dr Mezher points out, women’s bodies are starkly different from men’s. The differences are significant enough to change how they respond to cold. Women tend to lose heat faster and feel cold more keenly. There are also hormonal changes that make a difference in temperature regulation.

As he explains, “Women generally have a different pattern of heat distribution, a higher surface-area-to-volume ratio, and hormonal variations that can make them more susceptible to the effects of cold.” In simple words, women might feel colder, quicker, and may not get the same metabolic boosts seen in male-focused studies.

He is clear that cold plunges are not unsafe for women, the issue is just that the promised benefits may be overstated because most data simply didn’t study them.

Are there any benefits of cold plunges for women?

The picture is mixed, yes, but early findings support cold exposure for immune responsiveness. A few small studies, with women participants included, show that people who plunge in cold water take fewer sick days. Improvements in circulation and support of mood probably play a significant role.

But the evidence on muscle recovery goes both ways. In one workout study with women, there was no significant benefit; in another medium-sized study, over half of whose subjects were female, there was a 29 per cent reduction in sick days.

Cold plunges are fine, but not a magic fix

Dr Mezher says that much more research is needed, particularly among women. Cold plunges can still be part of a healthy routine today, provided they are taken safely and are not seen as a magic fix.