Did Bruce Lee die because he drank excess water? Know about kidney dysfunction hyponatremia

Bruce Lee's death is one of history's most debated subjects. While there have been a number of conspiracy theories ranging from slow poisoning to silent murder and others, recent research claims that the martial artist could have died because he drank too much water. Doctors are making the claim almost 50 years after the icon died aged 32 in the summer of 1973 in Hong Kong.

Bruce Lee's death and conspiracy theories around it

Bruce collapsed in May 1973, after a doctor diagnosed him with cerebral edema and the martial artist admitted that he had eaten Nepalese hash before the incident. Bruce's death has been surrounded for decades by conspiracy theories that include that he may have been assassinated by Chinese gangsters, poisoned by a jealous lover or was the victim of a curse.

As per a media outlet, an autopsy report of Bruce Lee states that brain swelling was one of the prime reasons why he died. The selling, according to medics was due to taking a painkiller. Researchers have now reviewed the evidence and concluded that the 'Enter the Dragon' star is more likely to have died from hyponatremia.

Did Bruce Lee die because he was drinking too much water?

The study claimed Bruce had multiple risk factors for hyponatremia, including drinking high quantities of liquid and using cannabis, which increases thirst.

Bruce Lee's wife Linda Lee, 77, revealed that the kung-fu expert had a fluid-based diet of carrot and apple juice before his death. Matthew Polly, who wrote the 2018 biography 'Bruce Lee, A Life' referred to Bruce's repeated water intake on the evening of his death. Bruce has been reported to have frequently used cannabis and in one letter described himself as "stoned as hell."

A team of experts wrote in the Clinical Kidney Journal: "In other words, we propose that the kidney's inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee. We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function."

"This may lead to hyponatremia, cerebral edema (brain swelling) and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee's demise... ironically, Lee made famous the quote, 'Be water, my friend,' but excess water appears to have ultimately killed him."

What is Hyponatremia?

Hyponatremia is when sodium level in blood, which people need for fluid balance, is abnormally low. The imbalance causes cells in the body to swell, including those in the brain.

Hyponatremia symptoms

The symptoms of hyponatremia may include:

Nausea and vomiting

Headache

Loss of energy and fatigue

Drowsiness

Seizures

Spasms or cramps

Muscle weakness

Restlessness and irritability

Coma

Causes of hyponatremia

There are several factors that could lead to hyponatremia:

Consuming antidepressants and pain medications

Drinking too much water, as claimed in Bruce Lee's case

If you have chronic, severe vomiting or diarrhea you could suffer from hyponatremia

Heart, kidney and liver problems can cause fluids to accumulate in your body which dilutes the sodium in your body thus leading to hyponatremia.

Hormonal changes can alter blood-sodium levels in the body thus causing kidney dysfunction.

Syndrome of inappropriate anti-diuretic hormone (SIADH)

The recreational drug Ecstasy is also said to cause hyponatremia

Hyponatremia treatment

To treat hyponatremia, doctors aim to resolve the underlying condition. Depending on what caused or triggered hyponatremia, one needs to regulate and control the amount of liquid they are consuming. Also, balancing electrolytes in the body is reported to be one of the essential steps in treating this kidney dysfunction.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

