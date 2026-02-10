Delhi-NCR sees a surge in H3N2 infections: Pulmonologist explains the symptoms and prevention tips Doctors in Delhi-NCR are reporting a rise in H3N2 influenza cases marked by prolonged fever, persistent cough and extreme fatigue. Health experts warn that delaying treatment and self-medication can increase complications, urging early diagnosis and preventive measures to control the spread.

New Delhi:

The national capital is observing an increase in H3N2 flu cases. Doctors at various healthcare facilities in Delhi NCR report that patients suffering from prolonged fever, cough, and fatigue are turning up in higher numbers. The flu, which is different from seasonal infections, is proving difficult to get rid of. Unlike seasonal flu infections, H3N2 infections do not get cured easily.

According to Dr Sagar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, the last few weeks have seen a clear spike in symptomatic cases. “The number of patients showing symptoms of H3N2 influenza with high-grade fever, persistent cough, sore throat, body aches and extreme fatigue has increased during the last three weeks,” he says.

Why H3N2 feels different from a regular flu

Doctors explain that H3N2 infections tend to last longer than typical seasonal flu. Recovery can be slow, and symptoms may linger even after the fever subsides. “H3N2 can cause more severe health problems, especially in children, elderly adults, pregnant women and people with diabetes, asthma or heart disease,” Dr Srivastava warns.

This makes early recognition and timely treatment especially important for vulnerable groups.

The risk of waiting it out at home

One of the biggest concerns doctors are seeing is delayed treatment. Many patients initially self-medicate, assuming the illness will resolve on its own. “Patients often wait too long before seeking medical help because they believe the symptoms will go away,” says Dr Srivastava. “This delay increases the risk of complications and prolongs recovery.”

He advises consulting a doctor if:

Fever lasts more than two to three days

Cough worsens or becomes persistent

Breathing difficulty increases

Fatigue becomes extreme or debilitating

Ignoring these warning signs can allow the infection to progress, especially in high-risk individuals.

Prevention still plays a crucial role

Although treatment plays a role, prevention still offers a vital defence against the spread of H3N2. Bangladesh is also included in the South Asian region, and the doctors recommend:

Wearing a mask in a crowded location

Frequently washing one's hands

Avoiding close contact with unwell people

Staying well hydrated and well-nourished

“Influenza vaccination is also an effective preventive measure, particularly in high-risk groups,” Dr Srivastava points out.

Early care makes all the difference

Health experts stress that early diagnosis and prompt medical treatment significantly reduce the risk of complications and help ensure a smoother recovery. “The public needs greater awareness about timely health-seeking behaviour,” Dr Srivastava says. “That awareness is critical to controlling the current H3N2 outbreak in our region.”

H3N2 is not just another seasonal flu. Its symptoms can be more persistent, recovery slower and risks higher for vulnerable populations. The doctors have also advised the residents of Delhi-NCR to be aware of the symptoms and not take any medication for the illness.

Acting sooner rather than later may be the difference between a brief illness and an extended, debilitating recovery.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

