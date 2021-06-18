Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE COVID19: Common symptoms including dry cough, sore throat you may experience while recovering

While the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is asking citizens to get themselves vaccinated and stay at home at all times. During ongoing health crisis, people with lung problems have been at the most risk of getting infected. As Coronavirus targets the respiratory system, it may even lead to dry cough and sore throat, which may persist long after the infection.

COVID19 leads to infection in the upper respiratory system. From fever, cough and nausea to loss of smell, the deadly virus isn't easy to deal. Well, with these symptoms, the road to recovery from COVID-19 can be tough and can take a little more time to disappear.

Dry Cough:

During cold and flu season, coughs tend to be wet (productive) because your lungs are filled with mucus. Wet cough often transitions into dry cough that produces no mucus. Dry coughs can be uncomfortable and leaves you in severe chest pain. It’s not uncommon for a dry cough to continue for weeks after a cold or flu.

How to get rid of dry cough

Menthol cough drops/tab: They are available at almost all the chemist. They give a powerful cooling effect that soothes irritated tissue and relaxes the cough.

Gargle: Salt water soothes inflamed tissue and promotes healing. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of salt into an 8-ounce glass of warm water and gargle gently. Never swallow salt water.

Warm liquids: Soup, tea, Kadha: Warm liquids like soup and tea help add moisture while providing immediate relief for sore and scratchy throats.

Avoid cigarettes: When irritants enter your respiratory system, they can trigger the cough reflex and slow down the healing process. So, one should avoid it.

Honey: Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the throat. It can also help break down mucus and soothe sore throats.

Sore throat

Pain in the throat is one of the most common symptoms. A sore throat is a painful, dry, or ichy feeling in the throat. Viruses cause about 90 percent of sore throats.

Sore throat symptoms

A sore throat can feel:

scratchy

burning/paining

ichy

dry

tender

irritated

Most dry coughs, sore thoats can be treated at home with medications like cough suppressants and throat lozenges. There are also several home remedies that help promote healing, such as adding moisture to the air with a humidifier or gargling with salt water.