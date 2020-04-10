Parenting in Covid times: WHO’s advice to all mom and dads

Image Source : LBLAUERSOUTH/INSTAGRAM Children need positive reinforcement to learn how to behave in an orderly manner.

Parenting is not an easy task on any given day, it is stressful enough without being stuck with your children in the four walls of your home due to the COVID -19 Pandemic. We love our children but let's be honest that it is certainly no walk in the park to handle their abundant energy 24/7 with no source of an outlet. No more attending school, going out to play and certainly no outings, Social Distancing is the new normal which means being stuck at home the whole day.

During this difficult time, parents find their patience being pushed to the limits. They are bound to lose their cool at times and aggravate an already stressful situation. But it doesn't have to be this hard and parents can follow a few tips to make their and their children's life a little easier during this time of crisis. Let us tell you how to turn that frown upside down!

First, you need to look at the situation in a positive light, rather than seeing this as a punishment for you and your children, you need to consider this as an opportunity to spend more time with them. You need to allot time in the day to spend with each child, one-on-one time makes children feel loved and secure, and shows them that they are important. Depending on the age of your child you can choose different activities to do with them to keep them engaged. For example, you can read books or tell stories to a toddler, maybe play some music for them. With a teenager you could talk about something they enjoy like sports, music, their social life etc. Or you could involve them in the daily chores, which will also teach them about responsibility.

Children need positive reinforcement to learn how to behave in an orderly manner. You need to remain calm while instructing them to do something, shouting at your children will just make both you and they stressed and angrier, which in turn might also lead them to retaliate. Your kids are more likely to do what you ask if you give them positive instructions and lots of praise for what they do right. Use positive words when telling your child what to do, like 'Please put your clothes away' rather than 'Don't make a mess'. You also need to keep what you expect from your children to be real, you can not expect them to remain quiet the whole day long, but you can certainly instruct them to maintain silence while you are on an important call.

COVID - 19 has disrupted our daily lives and the routines we follow, it has taken away our daily work, home and school routines. This is hard not just for you, but your children as well. Children do better in a structured and organised environment, which means they need to have a regular routine to follow. You need to create a flexible but consistent daily routine for them, a schedule for structured activities as well as free time. This can help children feel more secure and better behaved. You can ask your children to help create the timetable for the daily routine, they will follow the schedule better if they helped to create it. Since neither you nor your children are getting much physical activity, it will be beneficial to allot some time for exercise each day. Physical activity also helps in channeling energy and reducing the amount of stress.

All children misbehave, it is normal for them to act up when they are tired, hungry, afraid or learning independence and they can certainly drive us crazy when they are stuck at home. You need to catch your child's bad behaviour early and redirect from bad to good behaviour. Stop it before it starts, if your child starts throwing a fit, distract them with something interesting or fun. You can model your child's behaviour by the use of consequences. Consequences are an important way to teach children responsibility for what they do. For example, let your children know that if they don't follow a certain instruction, there will be consequences to that, like maybe losing internet or TV privileges for a given period.

No matter how hard you try, you will end up getting on each other's nerves which will lead to a lot of stress for you and your children. It is better to be mentally prepared for such situations and work on dealing with the stress. You will be able to support your children and look after them better, only when you yourself are mentally sound. It is okay to take a break and relax, you deserve to focus on yourself too. You can dedicate a certain time in the day to do something you like in order to relax. If you still find yourself at your wit's end take a pause from the current situation, take a few deep breaths and distance yourself from what is bothering you. Taking a pause will help you be calmer in dealing with an irritating situation with your children.

The COVID - 19 pandemic is transforming our society and family lives at breakneck pace and it will certainly take time for us to adapt. While we are sitting in the confines of our home we are still scared and worried about what will happen in the near future. The social media is unsparingly bombarding us with information which we can't even be sure is correct or not. It is essential at this time to talk to your children openly and allowing them to voice their fears about the situation. It is indeed a tough time but a positive approach will go a long way in helping you and your children get through it in the best possible way. Stay Safe, Stay at Home and Stay Sane.

