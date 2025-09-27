Contraception myths debunked: Expert advice on what really matters Bust the most common contraception myths with expert insights. From infertility fears to IUD safety and the truth about the pill, discover what every woman should know today to make confident, informed reproductive health choices.

When contraception is at stake, rumours travel faster than the truth. From hushed "cures" of ages to media half-truths, women are left managing misinformation that may jeopardise their health. It's time to silence the noise!

We reached out to Dr Rohan Palshetkar, Consultant IVF Specialist, Bloom IVF, Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home, Opera House to understand the issues. The medical expert laid out what’s true, what’s not, and why modern contraception is one of the most empowering health choices available today. Let's take a look.

Myth 1: Contraceptives cause infertility

Expert says: “The biggest myth is that contraceptives cause infertility. In reality, all contraceptives work while in use, and fertility returns as soon as you discontinue them. Oral contraceptive pills are the best example, you ovulate immediately in the next cycle after you stop,” explains the doctor.

Myth 2: The pill causes cancer

Expert says: Hormonal contraceptives have long been linked, often unfairly, to cancer. Dr Palshetkar clarifies: “Combined oral contraceptives actually reduce the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancers. While there may be a slight increase in the risk of breast and cervical cancer in current users, this declines once the method is stopped. Overall, the benefits, including protection against anaemia, endometriosis, and menstrual pain, are well established”

Myth 3: IUDs are unsafe or only for women who have had children

Expert says: “Modern copper-T and hormonal IUDs are among the safest contraceptives available, with less than a 1% failure rate. They can be used by all women, whether they’ve had children or not. Infection is extremely rare when inserted by a doctor under proper clinical conditions,” notes Dr Palshetkar.

Myth 4: Natural methods are just as effective as medical contraception

Expert says: Withdrawal and fertility awareness may sound convenient, but the numbers tell a different story. “Failure rates are much higher compared to modern contraception. Condoms, pills, IUDs, implants, and injectables are far more reliable in preventing unintended pregnancies,” stresses the doctor.

Myth 5: It’s safe to use emergency contraception regularly

Expert says: “Emergency contraceptive pills are safe and effective, but they should not be a primary method of birth control. Frequent use can cause irregular periods. Emergency pills should only be used as a backup plan, not a replacement for regular methods like condoms, pills, or IUDs,” advises Dr Palshetkar.

Myth 6: Contraception is all about preventing pregnancy

Expert states: "New contraception has a lot of other non-contraceptive health benefits. Hormonal contraceptives can control irregular periods, lighten heavy periods, end crampy periods, and even clear acne. Apart from preventing pregnancy, contraception can very much enhance the quality of life and reproductive health"

New birth control is safe, works well, and is intended to provide women with more control of their health and options. The actual challenge isn't the science, but the persistent myths. By hearing from experts and distinguishing fact from fiction, women can make decisions that actually benefit their well-being, without fear, shame, or unwarranted doubts.

