Chronic constipation: Here are five ways to get rid of bowel blockage

Constipation is a common health problem that affects millions of people around the world. Chronic constipation can cause a lot of discomfort, pain, and even lead to bowel blockages, which can be dangerous. However, there are several ways to get rid of chronic constipation and improve your bowel movements. Here are five effective ways to alleviate constipation and live a comfortable life.

Increase your fibre intake

Fibre is essential for a healthy digestive system.The presence of it increases the size of your feces, thereby facilitating its elimination. If you are not getting enough fibre in your diet, you may experience constipation. You can increase your fibre intake by eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Drink more water

Dehydration can contribute to constipation. Ensure that you consume an adequate amount of water throughout the day. The general rule is to drink at least eight glasses of water per day. If you engage in physical activity or reside in a warm climate, it may be necessary for you to increase your fluid intake.

Exercise regularly

Consistent physical activity is crucial for maintaining regular and healthy bowel movements.

It helps to stimulate the muscles in your intestines, promoting the passage of stool. Strive to engage in moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week.

Try probiotics

Good bacteria that inhabit your gastrointestinal tract are known as probiotics. They help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your intestines. Some studies have shown that probiotics can help to alleviate constipation. Probiotics can be obtained by consuming fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, or by taking probiotic supplements.

Consider over-the-counter laxatives

If your constipation persists despite making dietary and lifestyle changes, you may need to take over-the-counter laxatives.Bulk-forming, osmotic, stimulant, and lubricant laxatives are among the various types of laxatives that exist. However, it is important to use laxatives only as directed and not for an extended period as they can cause dependency.

It is always best to consult a doctor before trying any new remedies, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition. So, take care of your gut health, and you will have a happier and healthier life.

