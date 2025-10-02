Childhood cancer in India: Early warning signs explained by doctor Over 50,000 childhood cancer cases emerge in India each year. Dr Ganesh Shiwarkar explains the early warning signs parents must not ignore, from persistent fever and weight loss to unusual lumps, bruising, or fatigue. Early detection saves lives.

New Delhi:

The word “cancer” can send shivers down anyone’s spine. It is often seen as a disease of older adults, but the truth is more sobering: cancer can strike children, too. According to the WHO, about 400,000 children and adolescents (ages 0–19) are diagnosed worldwide every year. In India alone, over 50,000 new cases of childhood cancer are reported annually, nearly 3–4 per cent of all cancers in the country.

The good news? When detected early, many childhood cancers are curable. Studies suggest that over 80 per cent of paediatric cancers respond well to timely diagnosis and treatment in specialised centres. That’s why vigilance is critical. Parents don’t need to live in fear, but they do need to be aware.

As Dr Ganesh Shiwarkar, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, explains: “Childhood cancers are not a death sentence. But delays in diagnosis often cost precious time. Awareness of red flags can empower parents to act quickly.”

Early warning signs parents should never ignore

While many of these symptoms are common in routine illnesses, their persistence, recurrence, or unexplained worsening should be taken seriously and medically evaluated.

1. Persistent fever

A fever that refuses to resolve with usual care may be more than just an infection.

2. Unexplained weight loss

Failure to gain expected weight despite a normal diet is a potential red flag.

3. Unusual lumps or swellings

Especially in the neck, armpit, abdomen, or limbs, lumps that persist or grow must be investigated.

4. Frequent or recurrent infections

Infections that linger or keep coming back may indicate an underlying immune system issue.

5. Constant fatigue

Tiredness that is disproportionate and persistent is not normal in a child.

6. Bone or joint pain

Unexplained pain, especially at night, is an important symptom that should not be ignored.

7. Vision and neurological changes

Sudden vision issues, persistent headaches, nausea, or vomiting can indicate serious problems.

8. Easy bruising or bleeding

Frequent nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or unexplained bruises need prompt evaluation.

9. Swollen lymph nodes

If they are painless, persistent, and enlarging, they must be checked.

10. Respiratory symptoms

A persistent cough or shortness of breath without a clear reason should raise concern.

11. Fever with rashes

Conditions like purpura and unexplained skin bleeding spots (ecchymosis) can also be red flags.

Not every fever, lump, or bruise means cancer, but ignoring persistent or unusual symptoms is a mistake parents cannot afford to make. Childhood cancers, when caught early, are highly treatable.

As Dr Shiwarkar stresses, “Informed vigilance is the best ally of parents. If something in your child’s health feels unusual and does not improve, consult a paediatrician without delay.”