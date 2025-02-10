Can piles and fissures lead to cancer? Expert decodes link, shares prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether piles and fissures can cause cancer or not.

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, are swollen blood vessels in the rectum or anus seen due to increased pressure in the lower rectum. Piles are caused by chronic constipation, prolonged sitting, pregnancy, obesity, or straining during bowel movements. Piles can be internal (inside the rectum) or external (around the anus). The symptoms are rectal bleeding, pain during bowel movements, itching, swelling, and discomfort. In some cases, external piles can form painful clots, leading to severe pain and inflammation. An anal fissure is a small tear or crack in the lining of the anus, often caused by passing hard or large stools, chronic diarrhoea, inflammatory bowel disease, or childbirth trauma. Sharp pain during and after bowel movements, red blood in the stool or toilet paper, itching, and a tear near the anus can lead to this embarrassing and painful condition. Some fissures may become chronic, leading to difficulty in healing. Many people tend to believe that piles or fissures can turn into cancer. Here, the expert helps to decode the link between piles, fissures and cancer.

Can piles and fissures cause cancer?

When we spoke to Dr Lakin Vira, General Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, he said "No, piles and fissures do not cause cancer. People shouldn’t believe any rumours and instead, get all their doubts cleared by the expert." People often tend to panic or fret as the symptoms of these conditions such as rectal bleeding and pain, can sometimes overlap with those of colorectal or anal cancer. If you have piles and fissures that won’t mean you will get cancer. The expert will be able to make an accurate diagnosis and initiate timely management. So, remember to consult a doctor for a proper diagnosis if symptoms persist or worsen.

Management and prevention of piles and fissures:

These conditions can be managed with dietary changes by increasing fibre intake, staying hydrated, and avoiding prolonged sitting, and processed foods. Moreover, taking warm sitz baths, topical treatments, and pain relievers to overcome discomfort and pain. In severe cases, surgery may be required for these conditions. Preventing these conditions involves maintaining a healthy diet rich in fibre, drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, and avoiding straining during bowel movements. However, everyone should seek timely attention when it comes to piles, fissures or cancer and improve the quality of life.

