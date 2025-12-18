Can cold weather and pollution trigger migraine? Neurologist explains Cold weather, dry air and rising pollution can quietly worsen migraines. Neurologist Dr Kunal Bahrani explains how seasonal changes overstimulate the migraine-prone brain and what patients can do to reduce attacks.

New Delhi:

For many people living with migraine, certain months of the year feel predictably harder. Headaches become more frequent, last longer, or refuse to respond to usual medication. Patients often notice this pattern as winter approaches, the air turns dry, or pollution levels rise.

According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director – Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, this seasonal worsening is not a coincidence. Migraine is a neurological disorder, and the migraine-prone brain is unusually sensitive to environmental stress. “Changes in temperature, dry air and pollution together can overwhelm the brain’s pain-regulating systems,” he explains. “For many patients, this combination creates the perfect trigger.”

Why temperature changes can set off migraines

Sudden shifts in temperature are one of the most commonly reported migraine triggers. Moving from a warm indoor space into cold outdoor air, or the reverse, forces blood vessels in the head and neck to adjust rapidly. Cold stimulation results in vasoconstriction, while warmth results in vasodilation. For a person with migraine, the rapid vascular response also triggers the pain pathways innervated by the trigeminal nerve, which plays a crucial role in migraines.

Changes in seasons also cause variations in barometric pressure. Even slight increases or decreases in barometric pressure cause disruptions in the body's subtle balance in the brain. Patients also complain of migraine attacks before weather changes, not during weather changes, which indicates how sensitive their nervous system is to changes around them.

How dry air quietly worsens migraine symptoms

Dry air is an underestimated trigger, particularly in winter or heavily air-conditioned environments. Low humidity can lead to mild dehydration, even when people feel they are drinking enough water.

Dehydration affects blood volume and electrolyte balance, lowering the brain’s threshold for migraine attacks.

Dry air also irritates the nasal passages and sinuses. This irritation stimulates nearby nerve endings that interact with migraine pathways, often causing facial pressure and head pain. As a result, many “sinus headaches” during winter are actually migraines triggered by dryness, not sinus infection.

The link between pollution and migraine severity

Seasonal pollution, especially during winter and post-harvest months, has a strong impact on migraine frequency and intensity.

These pollutants, which include PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone, migrate into the bloodstream after being inhaled, causing systemic inflammation. The inflammatory condition sensitises pain pathways in the brain, leading to migraine episodes that are easily precipitated and difficult to treat.

Pollution further leads to reduced efficiency of oxygen in the body and enhances oxidative stress. As cited by Dr Bahrani, “Migraines tend to be longer in duration and are less responsive to medication during periods of high pollution.” “Even patients with otherwise well-controlled migraines often report flare-ups when air quality deteriorates,” he says.

Less sunlight, disrupted sleep and vitamin D

Seasonal changes often mean reduced sunlight exposure, which directly affects sleep patterns and circadian rhythms. Disrupted sleep remains one of the strongest migraine triggers.

Lower sunlight exposure can also contribute to vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked in some studies to increased migraine frequency. While vitamin D supplements are not a cure, correcting deficiencies may support overall neurological stability.

Lifestyle changes that add fuel to the fire

Colder and polluted months subtly alter daily habits. People exercise less, stay indoors more and often drink less water. Screen time increases, caffeine intake rises, and meal timings become irregular.

None of these factors alone causes migraine, but together, they significantly reduce the brain’s tolerance to stress, making attacks more likely.

How migraine patients can protect themselves seasonally

Seasonal migraine management works best when it’s proactive. Maintaining hydration even when thirst is low is essential. Protecting the head, neck and face from cold exposure can reduce sudden vascular responses.

Indoor humidifiers assist in countering dry air; limiting outdoor exposure on days of high pollution can help prevent flare-ups. Wearing masks, improving indoor air quality, and maintaining regular sleep schedules make quite a difference.

Especially during seasonal transitions, gentle physical activity and the regulation of stress become important.

Migraines are not “just headaches.” They reflect how sensitively the brain responds to its environment. Cold weather, dry air and pollution don’t just affect the lungs or skin; they directly influence neurological stability.

By understanding how seasonal changes interact with the migraine brain, patients can take practical steps to reduce attacks and regain a sense of control, even during the toughest months.