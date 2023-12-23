Balasana to Bhujangasana: 5 yoga poses to get relief from blocked sinus

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 yoga poses to get relief from blocked sinus

Blocked sinuses can be a common and uncomfortable issue, often leading to headaches, congestion, and difficulty breathing. While traditional remedies may provide temporary relief, incorporating yoga into your routine can offer a holistic and long-term solution. Here are five yoga poses that can help you find relief and breathe freely.

Balasana (Child’s pose):

Start in a kneeling position, then lower your upper body forward, extending your arms in front of you. Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply. Child's Pose helps in draining the sinuses by allowing gravity to assist in the flow of mucus.

Nadi shodhana (Alternate nostril breathing):

Sit comfortably with an erect spine. Use your thumb to close one nostril while inhaling through the other. Then, close the other nostril with your ring finger as you exhale through the first nostril. Repeat this process, alternating nostrils. Nadi Shodhana helps balance the flow of air through the nasal passages, reducing sinus congestion.

Matsyasana variation (Supported fish pose):

Place a bolster or folded blanket lengthwise along your spine. Lie back with the support under your upper back. Allow your head to hang backwards, opening up your throat and nasal passages. This pose helps relieve pressure and congestion in the sinus region.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose):

Lie on your stomach, place your hands under your shoulders, and lift your chest while keeping your lower body on the mat. Bhujangasana opens up the chest and promotes deep breathing, helping to clear nasal passages. The stretch in the front of the body encourages better circulation, aiding in sinus relief.

Setu bandhasana (Bridge pose):

Lay on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips towards the ceiling, clasping your hands under your back. Setu Bandhasana opens the chest and throat, facilitating improved airflow. This pose also stimulates blood circulation, reducing inflammation in the sinus areas.

