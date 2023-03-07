Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are H3N2 influenza and Covid-19 related? Here is what experts say

Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the co-infection of H3N2 influenza and Covid-19. The rise in cases has led to calls for increased testing, as the two viruses have similar symptoms. A scientist stated that both viruses have similar symptoms that may last for two to three months and are “circulating simultaneously in the community”. Samples of patients suspected of having influenza are being tested for Covid-19, according to a top official.

Dr Randeep Guleria, the ex-Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine Education, warned that the H3N2 virus, a mutation of H1N1 virus, is spreading every year around this time, with the number of cases increasing due to their mutation. He also noted that the changing weather and the removal of masks and social distancing have led to an increase in the spread of the virus.

Guleria recommended that Covid-19 testing should increase proportionally to the number of cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already begun a pan-India respiratory surveillance network that includes 30 viral research and diagnostic laboratories.

A senior doctor at Delhi's Fortis Hospital noted that despite being inoculated against influenza, patients with adenovirus, para influenza, and Covid-19 infections were seen along with those with H3N2 cases admitted to ICU. Experts, however, believe the cases are not severe.

Increased surveillance and testing have been recommended by officials as a proactive measure against the co-infection of influenza and Covid-19.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza

Both Covid-19 and H3N2 influenza have similar symptoms, including fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue. The symptoms may last for two to three months.

Combat the rise in co-infections of influenza and Covid-19

Health officials recommend increased testing and surveillance to detect cases of co-infection, as well as the proportional increase in Covid-19 testing as the number of cases increases.

