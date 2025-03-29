Aerobic exercises, resistance training important to reduce recurrence of breast cancer; says study Aerobic exercises include swimming, running and climbing stairs among others. On the other hand, resistance training includes pushups and bench presses among others. The study was conducted by researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia. Read on to know more.

A recent study found that performing moderate to high-intensity aerobic exercises twice to three times weekly, with resistance training added in a few times per week can help to reduce the recurrence rate of breast cancer. Aerobic exercises include swimming, running and climbing stairs among others. On the other hand, resistance training includes pushups and bench presses among others. The study was conducted by researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and published in JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Researchers from ECU said that despite the advances made in breast cancer treatment, recurrence remains common and continues to contribute to higher mortality risks.

In more aggressive cancers, the risk of recurrence can be as high as between 20 per cent and 30 per cent. The study found that a combination of resistance exercise and aerobic exercise could reduce pro-inflammatory biomarkers caused by various cancer treatments.

Francesco Bettariga, ECU doctoral student said, "The treatment of breast cancer, which can include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or endocrine therapy, could increase inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation may increase the risk of the recurrence of breast cancer, as inflammation may promote cancer cell progression and development."

In the paper, Bettariga and the team investigated the effects of exercise in women with non-metastatic breast cancer. Bettariga said, "Our research found that three markers of inflammation were significantly reduced by consistent exercise, which is a very encouraging result."

While the exact mechanisms behind the reduction in inflammation are still being examined, Bettariga noted that one theory being examined is that exercise results in the body’s muscles releasing a chemical that could reduce inflammation. Another working theory is that the reduction in inflammation markers could be a result of increases in muscle mass and reductions in the body, as both could contribute to modulating inflammation.

