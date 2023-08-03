8 effective tips to avoid gastric issues during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are effective tips to avoid gastric issues during monsoon.

Monsoons bring relief from scorching summers, but they also come with their fair share of health challenges, especially for the gastrointestinal (GI) system. The humid weather promotes the growth of pathogens, increasing the risk of food contamination and infections. To avoid GI issues during this season, it is essential to take proactive measures to boost gut immunity and maintain overall well-being. According to Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, here are some tips to help your tummy stay fit during the rainy season:

Beware of Spoilage: Due to the high humidity, there is a greater tendency for foods to spoil quickly. Opt for fresh produce and foods and don’t store them for too long. Avoid eating stale or leftover food.

Avoid Street Food: While it may be tempting to indulge in delicious street snacks during the rains, be cautious, as street food can be a potential source of foodborne infections. Try to stick to home-cooked food. If eating outside food, ensure you choose hygienic food outlets.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of clean and filtered water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is vital for optimal digestion and the elimination of toxins from the body.

Personal hygiene: Since monsoons are known for increased pathogen activity, practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before meals.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Incorporate probiotics and fermented foods like sauerkraut into your diet. These foods are rich in beneficial bacteria that can support your gut health and strengthen immunity, making it more resilient against harmful pathogens.

Immune-Boosting Herbs: Include immune-boosting herbs like echinacea, Andrographis, neem, and tulsi (holy basil) in your daily routine. These herbs have powerful antimicrobial properties that can help fight off pathogens and protect your digestive system.

Use S Boulardii: Saccharomyces boulardii is a beneficial yeast that can help maintain a resilient gut environment. It aids in preventing diarrhoea caused by various pathogens and supports the balance of gut flora. It is helpful both as a treatment when you do get food poisoning and also as prevention during times of higher risk such as travelling. You can get it at any pharmacy.

Don’t forget the Basics: While all these tips are helpful, the basics of good health still form the foundation for having a strong immune system. This includes adequate sleep and rest and a healthy circadian rhythm. A healthy nutritious diet. Regular exercise. Healthy social connections.

By following these simple yet effective tips, you can safeguard your digestive system and overall health during the monsoons. Prioritising gut health will not only help you avoid GI issues but also contribute to enhanced immunity and well-being throughout the season. Stay mindful of your choices and enjoy the monsoons to the fullest while keeping your health intact.

