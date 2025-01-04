5 health reasons why you should include Carambola in your diet, know benefits of this star fruit

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 benefits of Carambola, star fruit

Fruits are considered to be the best for health. However, there are many fruits that people do not know about or have never tasted. One such fruit is the Carambola, which is called star fruit or Kamrakh in Hindi. This fruit grows on a tree called Averrhoa carambola. In winter, you will see this fruit on those who sell sweet potato chaat. Carambola is also available at fruit shops. It is green in appearance, and after ripening, its color starts becoming yellow. Carambola is called a storehouse of vitamins and nutrients. It is rich in Vitamin C.

Which nutrients are present in Carambola?

Carambola is a low-calorie fruit that is rich in antioxidants. Elements like fiber, protein, vitamin C, vitamin B-5, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and copper are found in Carambola.

Benefits of Carambola, Star Fruit

Increases immunity: Eating Carambola provides vitamin C to the body, which increases immunity. When immunity in the body increases, white blood cells start being produced properly. You fall sick less often. Reduces inflammation: Carambola has anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it special due to its high antioxidant content. Eating Kamrakh helps reduce the inflammation of psoriasis and mucus. Beneficial for the heart: Carambola contains a good amount of sodium and potassium, which keeps blood pressure under control. This fruit acts like electrolytes in the body. This keeps blood circulation and heart rate normal. Lose weight: Carambola is rich in fiber. This fruit has very few calories. Eating it speeds up metabolism, which makes it easier to lose weight. Constipation and stomach problems can also be cured by it. Anti-Cancer Potential: Eating Carambola removes the toxins present in the body. It helps in cleaning the blood and detoxifying the body. Due to the high amount of antioxidants in Kamrakh, it is also called an anti-cancer fruit.

ALSO READ: Liver healthy foods: Vegetable juices that are beneficial for people with fatty liver disease