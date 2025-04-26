Pahalgam attack: Haryana CM announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh, job for family of Vinay Narwal Pahalgam attack: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the Union government will do justice and adding that the latter's loss is "unbearable and irreplaceable."

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday (April 26) announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the family of Lt. Vinay Narwal, a Karnal resident, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. CM said that a government job will be given to any of the family members, as per the wish of the parents of Lt. Vinay Narwal. The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists.

Vinay Narwal was among 26 tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday), only six days after his marriage in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on April 16. The 26-year-old was on honeymoon with his wife Himanshi when terrorists shot him at point blank. His last rites were held in Karnal on April 23 (Wednesday). Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

Haryana Women Commission head visits Pahalgam attack victim's residence

Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia today visited the residence of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Naval Officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, in Karnal. Bhatia paid condolences to the victim's family. While speaking to the media, Bhatia said that the pain can never be forgotten, as she has experienced the same feeling as a child. The Haryana Women Commission Chairperson stated that when she was talking to the family, it reminded her of her own family. She also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the strictest actions against the perpetrators of the attack so that women and daughters don't have to suffer anymore.

"This is a pain that can never be forgotten. I have experienced this pain and loss as a child. I was just eight years old when my parents lost their lives. The same thing has been repeated. I was reminded of my family when I talked to this family. As a daughter of Kashmir and as a person whose family has gone through this trauma twice, I urge Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action so that women and daughters don't have to suffer anymore," Bhatia told reporters.

Know more about Vinay Narwal

Lt Vinay Narwal had recently tied the nuptial knot in April. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire. The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words, "I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.