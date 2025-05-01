Blood donation camp organised in Haryana on birth anniversary of Vinay Narwal killed in Pahalgam attack Pahalgam attack: Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran valley, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from other states.

Karnal:

A blood donation camp was organised in Haryana’s Karnal on Thursday (May 1) on the 27th birth anniversary of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Vinay Narwal's mother and wife, Himanshi, broke down into tears as tributes were being paid to the Naval officer. The camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists.

We want 'justice': Wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal

"We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," says Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Various speakers, while addressing the gathering, said the late officer dedicatedly served his nation while in service and will continue to live in everyone's hearts forever. One of the speakers, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, said that while terrorists shed the blood of innocent people, but through this blood donation camp many lives will be saved.

BJP MLA from Karnal Jagmohan Anand was also present. Married just about a week ago before the April 22 terror attack, Narwal and Himanshi were on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on April 26 announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the family of Lt. Vinay Narwal, a Karnal resident, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. CM said that a government job will be given to any of the family members, as per the wish of the parents of Lt. Vinay Narwal. The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists.

Vinay Narwal was among 26 tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday), only six days after his marriage in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on April 16. The 26-year-old was on honeymoon with his wife Himanshi when terrorists shot him at point blank. His last rites were held in Karnal on April 23 (Wednesday). Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.