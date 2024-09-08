Sirsa Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Sirsa Assembly Election 2024: The Sirsa Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Sirsa is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's 90 district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Haryana Lokhit Party are the main parties in the constituency. The Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda won the Sirsa constituency in 2019. In 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Makhan Lal Singla registered a win. In the 2009, Haryana Assembly elections, Independent candidate Gopal Kanda won the seat. In 2005 and 2000, Congress candidate Lachhman Dass Arora won the constituency.

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,51,610 voters in the Sirsa constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,947 voters were male and 70,177 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 486 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sirsa in 2019 was 291 (285 were men and 6 were women).

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sirsa constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 1 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Result Date

The result for Sirsa will be declared on October 4 (Friday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Sirsa Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and other political parties are yet to announce their candidates in the Sirsa Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Sirsa Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda won the seat with a margin of 602 votes. He was polled 44,915 votes with a vote share of 31.65%. He defeated Independent candidate Gokul Setia, who got 44,313 votes (31.23%). BJP candidate Pardeep Ratusaria stood third with 30,142 votes (21.24%), and Congress candidate Hoshiari Lal was in the fourth position with 10,111 votes (7.13%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,41,326.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Makhan Lal Singla won the seat. He was polled 46,573 votes with a vote share of 32.31%. Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda got 43,635 votes (30.27%) and was the runner-up. Makhan Lal defeated Kanda by a margin of 2,938 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,43,266. BJP candidate Sunita Setia came in third with 38,742 votes (26.88%), and Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Kedia was in the fourth position with 9,779 votes (6.78%).

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 - Gopal Goyal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party)

2014 - Makhan Lal Singla (Indian National Lok Dal)

2009 -Gopal Goyal Kanda (Independent candidate)

2005-Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

2000-Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

1996 -Ganeshi Lal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1991- Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

1987 - Hazar Chand (Lokdal)

1982 - Lachhman Dass Arora (Independent candidate)

1977 -Shankar Lal (Janata Party)

1972- Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress)

1968 -Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress)

1967- Lachhman Dass Arora (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)