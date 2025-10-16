Rohtak ASI suicide: FIR filed after CM Saini visits deceased cop's house; autopsy likely today ASI Kumar, who was assigned to the cyber cell in Rohtak, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday. He left behind a note in which he made corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who had also served in the same district.

Rohtak:

The Haryana Police on Wednesday filed an FIR in the alleged suicide of Rohtak ASI Sandeep Kumar. This came after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met the family members of the deceased officer in Ladhot village and assured them that action would be taken in the matter.

ASI Kumar, who was assigned to the cyber cell in Rohtak, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday. He left behind a note in which he made corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who had also served in the same district.

The death of the ASI has triggered demands for an investigation after his family alleged he died by suicide, leaving behind a note and a recorded video. According to police, an FIR was registered following a complaint by the deceased’s family.

The body of the ASI was discovered on Tuesday in a temporary room located in a field near the Ladhot-Dhamar road. The room reportedly belonged to a relative. After the discovery, Kumar’s family collected the body and brought it to another relative’s home in the same village.

On Wednesday, local officials spent several hours convincing the family to agree to a post-mortem. Eventually, the body was shifted to PGIMS Rohtak in the evening. A panel of doctors is expected to carry out the autopsy today.

CM Saini visits deceased ASI’s house

The situation gained political attention as Chief Minister Nayab Saini visited Ladhot village, accompanied by Ministers Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP leader Manish Grover.

A family member of the deceased ASI urged CM Saini to ensure a thorough investigation, stating that Kumar had made serious allegations in his final note and video before his death.

In the video, allegedly recorded before his suicide, ASI Sandeep Kumar levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar, adding that the IPS officer killed himself "to avoid family humiliation.”

Puran Kumar cremated in Chandigarh

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was on Wednesday cremated at Sector 25 crematorium in Chandigarh. His autopsy was conducted at PGI under the supervision of a special team of doctors.

Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, arrived at the PGIMER on Wednesday morning to identify the body and complete other formalities. After the autopsy, the mortal remains were taken to Amneet Kumar's official residence in Sector 24.