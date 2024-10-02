'Congress raise questions when jawans execute surgical strike': Rajnath Singh in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congres for questioning the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces against POK-based terror launch pads in 2016. He criticised the Congress, for consistently raising doubts about the surgical strikes.

Addressing a poll-bound rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra, the Defence Minister further said that with the surgical strike and airstrike, the army has proved that India has the potential to attack on this side of the border, and if needed, it can also attack on that side of the border.

Here's what Rajnath Singh said

Addressing a poll-bound rally in Haryana ahead of its single phase of voting on October 5, the Defence Minister said, "...When our Jawans execute surgical strike and airstrike, the Congress people raise questions on it. They are raising questions about the Army jawans of the country. With the surgical strike and airstrike, our army has proven that India has the potential to attack on this side of the border, and if needed, it can also attack on that side of the border..."

Rahul Gandhi trying to misguide public: Rajnath Singh

Earlier, Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of misleading the public and spreading false information about the Agniveer Yojana.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to misguide the public. There has been a need for young blood in the Armed Forces for quite a long time. In countries like Britain, the US, Israel, Russia, and China engagement with armed forces is done for small durations and keeping this in mind, after a lot of discussions, this scheme was introduced."

He also accused Congress of spreading false information that Agniveer soldiers won't receive any pay for their service and clarified that Agniveers receive Rs 12 lakh under a one-time Seva Nidhi package, along with an ex-gratia amount of Rs 44 lakh.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats. The BJP is confident of forming the government in the state for third term.

(With ANI inputs)

