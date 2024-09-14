Haryana: PM Modi in Kurukshetra urges people to support BJP in 2024 assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

After concluding his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Friday, marking the BJP's preparations for the upcoming state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra, called on the people to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure another victory in the upcoming 2024 Haryana elections. Drawing a parallel to his successive wins in Delhi, PM Modi said, "You helped me serve you all for the third consecutive time in Delhi, and looking at the excitement and enthusiasm here, it is clear that Haryana has decided for BJP's hat-trick this time." His appeal emphasized the party’s commitment to continue its development agenda in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier urged the people of the state to attend the rally in large numbers, emphasising the importance of the event ahead of the elections scheduled for October 5.