Haryana CM Saini lauds PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', says 'children should go for exams without any stress'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative and said, "children should go ahead for exams without any stress from anyone." He further said, such initiatives, ahead of board exams, help in managing the stress of students. PM Modi interacted with students at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi today during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC).

CM Saini, who joined PPC virtually, said parents and schools must ensure that students remain stress free during the exam. He shared a post on X and wrote, "examinations are often a cause of stress for students and their families, but the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme is changing this narrative year after year. All parents, school principals and management should ensure that students remain stress-free during examination period. I would like to tell the youth that they should continue their hard work because the state government will work non-stop to provide government jobs without any expense and without any slip on the basis of Mission Merit."

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Key statements by PM Modi

Seasonal fruits must be eaten, food must be chewed properly, right food must be eaten at the right time

Absence of illness doesn't mean we are healthy, focus on wellness

One should prepare oneself for pressure concentrating on task at hand

We should continue to strive for better, fight our own battles, find stillness within

Be an example, don't demand respect command respect, lead by doing not demanding

Students are not robots, studies are for holistic development, they should have freedom to explore their passions

Exams are not everything, knowledge and exams are not the same thing

The habit of writing should be developed

Emphasising the role of nutrition in growth, the PM said, "Your growth depends on what, when, how, and why you eat." He shared an anecdote, recalling a visit to a family where a child avoided eating millet roti, believing it would darken his skin, and instead preferred rice.