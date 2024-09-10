Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
  Panchkula Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Panchkula Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Panchkula Assembly Election 2024: In the 2019 elections, Gian Chand Gupta, representing the BJP, won the Panchkula seat by defeating, Chander Mohan of Congress. Gian Chand Gupta secured 61,537 votes, while Chander Mohan received 55904 votes.

Panchkula Assembly Election 2024: The Panchkula Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 47 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Panchkula is an assembly constituency which is part of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency.  Gian Chand Gupta from BJP currently represents the Panchkula seat.

Panchkula Assembly constituency in Haryana holds significant political importance, particularly in the Jat-dominated regions of the state.  It is known for its agricultural landscape and has a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. The constituency is predominantly Jat but also has a significant number of Scheduled Castes and other communities.

 

