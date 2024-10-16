Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini elected as BJP Legislature Party leader, to take oath tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : X Nayab Singh Saini elected as BJP Legislature Party leader

Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Chief Minister-elect, was unanimously elected as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party on Wednesday. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former state minister Anil Vij proposed Saini's name in the Legislature Party meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana. Saini, after being chosen as leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party, will take oath as Haryana CM for the second time tomorrow, October 17.

Addressing the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah said, Haryana has created history by proving the political pundits of the country wrong and forming the BJP government for the third consecutive time.

Acting Chief Minister Saini along with Home Minister Amit Shah will stake claim to form the government at Governor House shortly. Khattar, Yadav, Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Satish Punia, Biplab Deb, Surendra Nagar and other senior BJP leaders will be present during the meeting.

Will carry forward the vision of PM Modi: Saini

After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party, Saini said, "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047."

A key meeting of the BJP Legislature Party took place in Panchkula under the observation of central observers Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Shah and Yadav as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP under Saini's leadership pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

he BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

