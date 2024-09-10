Narnaund Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narnaund Assembly Election 2024

Narnaund Assembly Election 2024: The Narnaund Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 49 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Narnaund is an assembly constituency located in the Hisar district of Haryana. It is part of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency.

Narnaund is predominantly rural, with a significant portion of its economy dependent on agriculture. The constituency consists of a mix of Jat, Dalit, and other communities, with Jats being politically influential.

Narnaund Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,98,349 voters in the Narnaund constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,08,819 were male and 89,528 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 578 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narnaund in 2019 was 1,415 (1372 men and 43 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Narnaund constituency was 1,86,568. Out of this, 1,02,877 voters were male and 83,691 were female voters. There were 220 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narnaund in 2014 was 1,040 (729 men and 311 women).

Narnaund Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Narnaund constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Narnaund Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Narnaund will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Narnaund Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The candidates are yet to be declared.

Narnaund Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Ram Kumar Gautam won the seat with a margin of 12,029 votes (7.84%). He was polled 73,435 votes with a vote share of 47.89%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who got 61,406 votes (40.04%). Congress candidate Baljeet Sihag stood third with 8,245 votes (5.38%), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Jassi Petwar was in the fourth position with just 4,599 votes (3%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,53,344 (77.31%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu won the seat. He was polled 53,770 votes with a vote share of 34.85%. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Raj Singh Mor got 48,009 votes (31.12%) and was the runner-up. Captain Abhimanyu defeated Mor by a margin of 5,761 votes (3.74%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,54,278 (82.69%). Independent candidate Ram Kumar Gautam came in third with 34,756 votes (22.53%), and Congress candidate Rajbir Sandhu was in the fourth position with 11,213 votes (7.27%).

Narnaund Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: R Datt (Congress)

1968: Joginder Singh (Swatantra Party)

1972: Joginder Singh (Congress)

1977: Virender Singh (Janata Party)

1982: Virender Singh (Lokdal)

1987: Virender Singh (Lokdal)

1991: Virender Singh (Janata Party)

1996: Jaswant Singh (Haryana Vikas Party)

2000: Ram Bhagat (Independent)

2005 : Ram Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Saroj (Indian National Lok Dal)

2014: Captain Abhimanyu (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Ram Kumar Gautam (Jannayak Janta Party)

Narnaund Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Narnaund Assembly constituency was 1,53,344 or 77.31 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,54,278 or 82.69 per cent.