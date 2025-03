Massive fire erupts at Sonipat factory in Haryana, efforts to control blaze underway | VIDEO A massive fire erupted at a factory in Rai Industrial Area of Sonipat district in Haryana. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are still trying to control the blaze.

