Man poses as OSD to Haryana CM, halts installation of electricity pole in Gurugram; probe launched

A case has been filed against an unidentified individual who allegedly posed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and obstructed the installation of electricity poles in Gurugram's Sector 56. As per the police, the complaint was lodged by Satish Chand, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), who reported the suspicious interference to the authorities.

Following this, the Sector 56 police station registered a case against the impersonator based on Chand's complaint. According to the complaint, Chand received a WhatsApp call around 10.28 am on Tuesday from an unknown number, police added.

The caller introduced himself as the CM’s OSD, Virendra, and claimed the electricity poles were being installed illegally in Aravalli, instructing their immediate removal, police said citing the complaint.

“I informed my officials, who began verifying the matter. Meanwhile, the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s OSD contacted us, saying that the caller was also misleading their office by misusing the OSD’s name. We then approached the police,” the SDO said. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The accused caller will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said.

Haryana power regulator announces new tariff

Earlier on April 1, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) announced electricity tariff order for 2025-26, in which power rates have been increased for domestic and industrial categories ranging from 20 to 30 paise per kWh/kVAh over the previous year. For domestic consumers, the HERC has hiked the electricity rate by 20 paise per kWh (kilowatt hours). In a slab of 0 to 50 units, the electricity rate has now been revised from Rs 2 per kWh to Rs 2.20 per kWh.

Similarly, the hike was also seen in the 51-100 units slab in which the rate has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kWh to Rs 2.70 per kWh. With consumers having consumption of more than 100 units per month, in the slab of 0-150 units, the rate has been revised from Rs 2.75 per kWh to Rs 2.95. Meanwhile, to support farmers, the tariff for the agriculture category having metered connection has been reduced by lowering Monthly Minimum Chagres (MMC) from the prevailing tariff of Rs 200 per BHP per year to Rs 180/144 per BHP per year as per the load.

