Ladwa Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Nayab Singh Saini win the seat for BJP this time?

Ladwa Election Result 2024 LIVE: Ladwa is one of the Assembly constituencies in Haryana. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are the main parties in the constituency. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini filed his nomination papers from the Ladwa assembly constituency for BJP for the October 5 state assembly polls. Ladwa, where the chief minister will contest, falls in the Kurukshetra district from where 54-year-old Saini remained an MP from 2019-2024.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress' Mewa Singh won the polls defeating Dr Pawan Saini, the incumbent MLA of the BJP. Mewa Singh polled 57,665 votes (41.86%) while Pawan Singh got 45,028 votes (32.69%). INLD's Sapna Barshami secured third position with 15,513 votes.

In 2014, BJP's Dr Pawan Saini defeated Bachan Kaur Barshami of INLD by a meagre margin of 2,992 votes. Saini polled 42,445 votes with a vote share of 30.91% while Barshami polled 39,453 votes with a share of 28.73%.