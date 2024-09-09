Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Karnal Assembly Election 2024: Karnal assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 21 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of the Karnal district and is one of the nine constituencies that make up the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Haryana Lokhit Party, and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency.

Karnal Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Karnal assembly had an elector base of 2,39,477. Out of this, 1,24,527 were men and 1,14,950 were women. No elector belonged to the third gender. A total of 419 postal votes were cast in the 2019 elections. The service votes cast during the 2019 polling were 294 (259 men and 35 women).

In 2014, the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 2,06,972 out of which 1,09,030 were men and 97,942 were women. No voters belonged to the third gender. The postal votes cast in 2014 were 258. Total number of service voters were 318 (218 men and 100 women).

Karnal Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The voting in the Karnal assembly seat, along with 89 other constituencies will take place on a single day on October 1, 2024.

Karnal Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The result of the Jagadhri assembly seat will be declared along with the results of all 89 other seats on October 8, 2024.

Karnal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

For the upcoming election, the BJP has made Jagmohan Anad as its candidate. Other parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

Karnal Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar retained his seat after garnering 79,906 votes. He defeated Congress' Tarlochan Singh by a huge margin of 45,188 votes. Singh polled 34,718 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar won the constituency and polled 82,485 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Jai Parkash Gupta Karnal by a huge margin of 63,773 votes, while Gupta polled merely 18,712 votes.

Karnal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)

2014: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)

2009: Sumita Singh (Congress)

2005: Sumita Singh (Congress)

2000: Jai Prakash (IND)

1996: Shashipal Mehta (BJP)

1991: Jai Prakash (INC)

1987: Lakshman das (BJP)

1982: Shanti Devi (INC)

1977: Ram Lal (JNP)

1972: Ram Lal (BJS)

Karnal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Karnal seat was 1,25,408. The voter turnout in Karnal was 52.37 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 1,40,333 votes were polled in the assembly constituency which was 67.80 per cent of electors.