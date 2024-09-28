Julana Assembly Election 2024: Will wrestler Vinesh Phogat clear her first political 'agnipariksha'?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Julana Assembly Election 2024

Julana Assembly Election 2024: The Julana Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 34 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Julana is located in the Jind district of Haryana and is one of the segments of Sonipat parliamentary seat

Who are the candidates in Julana Assembly Constituency?

The battle for the Jat-dominated Julana seat became more prominent with the inclusion of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been fielded by the Congress. Phogat, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, was part of the protests against then-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment and is tasked with the heavy task of ending Congress' losing streak in Julana, which the party has won only four times since 1967.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Phogat in Julana. Bairagi is the vice president of BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the convener of the party's Sports cell in Haryana. The JJP has fielded Amarjeet Dhanda, who won in 2019 and hopes to retain the seat. The INLD has chosen Surender Lather and the AAP fielded Kavita Dalal, also known as 'Lady Khali' who is a former weightlifter-turned-wrestler.

Congress - Vinesh Phogat BJP - Captain Yogesh Bairagi JJP - Amarjeet Dhanda INLD - Surender Lather AAP - Kavita Dalal

Past winners on the seat and the parties

1967: Chaudhary Dal Singh (Indian National Congress)

1968: Narain Singh Kataria (Swatantra Party)

1970: Chaudhary Dal Singh (Indian National Congress)

1972: Fateh Singh Ahlawat (Indian National Congress)

1977: Zile Singh Malik (Janata Party)

1982: Kulbir Singh Malik (Lok Dal)

1987: Kulbir Singh Malik (Lok Dal)

1991: Suraj Bhan Kajla (Janata Party)

1996: Satya Narain Lathar (Haryana Vikas Party)

2000: Sher Singh Sehrawat (Indian National Congress)

2005: Sher Singh Sehrawat (Indian National Congress)

2009: Parminder Singh Dhull (Indian National Lok Dal)

2014: Parminder Singh Dhull (Indian National Lok Dal)

2019: Amarjeet Dhanda (Jannayak Janata Party)

Julana Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Julana constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Julana Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Julana seat will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the result date in the state was October 4, but the ECI postponed it.

Julana Assembly Constituency: Past winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Amarjeet Dhanda won the seat with a margin of 24,193 votes (19.14%). He polled 61,942 with a vote share of 49.01%. He defeated BJP candidate Parminder Singh Dhull, who got 37,749 votes (29.87%). Congress candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull with 12,440 votes (9.84%) stood third and BSP's Naresh came fourth with 4,020 (3.18%). The total number of valid votes polled was 126,107 (72.78%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, INLD's Parminder Singh Dhull won the seat with a margin of 22,806 votes (18.45%). He polled 54,632 with a vote share of 44.00%. He defeated Congress candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull who received 31,826 (25.63%). BSP's Arvind Kumar Sharma came third with 22,286 votes (17.95%) and BJP's Sanjeev Buwana came fourth with 12,013 votes (9.67%). The total number of valid votes polled was 123,605 (77.55%).