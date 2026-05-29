Joyalukkas launches ‘diamond brilliance show’ in Gurugram with special offers, 40% off on making charges

Gurugram:

Renowned jewellery brand Joyalukkas has launched its ‘Diamond Brilliance Show’ in Gurugram, Haryana, offering customers an extensive range of diamond jewellery and exclusive festive offers. The exhibition began on May 29 and will continue till June 14 at the company’s showroom in the city.

The special showcase brings together a wide variety of diamond jewellery collections from across the world under one roof. Customers visiting the showroom will be able to explore exclusive designs and international collections during the event.

Speaking about the initiative, North Region Manager Abhishek Mishra said the company currently operates more than 190 showrooms across 12 countries and is planning major expansion in the coming months.

“Our Diamond Brilliance Show has started in Gurugram from May 29 and will continue till June 14. We are showcasing a wide range of global jewellery collections under one roof. Along with this, customers are also getting attractive offers, including a 40 per cent discount on making charges,” he said.

As part of the promotional campaign, customers purchasing jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh will receive a complimentary gold coin. The company is also offering what it described as the best value for old gold exchange.

One of the major attractions of the campaign is the instant cash transfer facility against old gold or jewellery. According to the company, customers can sell old gold purchased from any jeweller and receive the corresponding amount directly into their bank accounts within 15 minutes.

Abhishek Mishra said the facility has been introduced for customers who may require immediate liquidity. “If customers need cash urgently, they can bring their old jewellery or gold and get the amount transferred directly into their account within 15 minutes,” he said.

Joyalukkas Head of Retail Rajesh Krishna said the exhibition features unique jewellery collections from different countries and is aimed at offering customers a premium shopping experience.

“We have brought together special collections from various countries for the Diamond Brilliance Show. Customers can visit the Gurugram showroom to explore these exclusive designs. Along with this, buyers are getting a free gold coin on purchases worth Rs 1 lakh and a 40 per cent discount on making charges,” he said.

The company also revealed its expansion plans, stating that it aims to increase the number of its global showrooms from over 190 currently to around 230–240 by the end of the current financial year.