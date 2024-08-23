Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India TV Poll Result: After the Election Commission (EC) on Friday (August 16) put out the poll date for Haryana, political parties welcomed the announcement, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it will score a hat-trick while rivals like the Congress claiming that people will oust them from power.

The Election Commission announced that assembly polls in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told media that the BJP will return to power in Haryana with a bigger mandate and development will be further accelerated.

Meanwhile, in a post on X in Hindi, Saini said, "The people of Haryana are ready for the great festival of democracy in October 2024. On October 1, the people will once again go to the polling booth and press the lotus (BJP's election symbol) button and form the BJP government for the third time. October 4: BJP government for the third time in Haryana," he posted.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda told media that his party is ready for the polls. "People were waiting for the poll date to be announced. We will form government with an overwhelming majority and the BJP will be ousted from power," the former chief minister said.

Replying to a question, Hooda said the party will decide the tickets on merit to winnable candidates. He dismissed talks of factionalism in the party's Haryana unit, asserting that there could be difference of opinion, but no dissension.

Asked if the Congress should declare a chief ministerial face this time, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly reiterated that the party has a laid down process which is followed in such matters.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Result: Will the ongoing rift within Congress in Haryana benefit BJP in assembly polls?

India TV also conducted an opinion poll on the ongoing rift within the Congress in Haryana where as many as 9,311 people participated. While 78 per cent think that the ongoing rift within the Congress in Haryana will benefit the BJP in the assembly polls, 15 per cent are of the view that the ongoing rift within the Congress in Haryana will not benefit the BJP in the assembly elections. 7 per cent of people were undecided.