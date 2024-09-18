India TV Poll result: Will denying tickets to ministers and MLAs harm the BJP in the Haryana polls?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other BJP leaders

Ahead of crucial Haryana Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw rebellion by the party leaders following the denial of tickets. The rebel trouble for the BJP started shortly after the first list of 67 candidates candiate came out for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 with the first list of candidates as it left many sulking.

India TV conducted a poll asking its readers, will denying tickets to ministers and MLAs harm the BJP in the Haryana polls? Responding to the question, at least 37 per cent of the respondents said 'YES', while 54 per cent of them said 'NO'. And 9 per cent readers didn't have any opinion.

Yes: 37%

No: 54%

Can't: Say 9%

Total:: 1,919 votes

Rebellion in BJP over ticket distribution

While there were some prominent faces who quit the party, there were also a few leaders in some districts who were also aspirants and quit after not being considered for the ticket. While Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought to downplay the events, former minister Savitri Jindal, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal had also joined the saffron party, said she will fight from Hisar even as an Independent. Later, she filed a nomination as an Independent candidate. A day after the ruling BJP announced its first list of 67 candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, the party faced rebellion with minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa who were denied ticket quitting the party.

Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala (79), the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, said that he took a decision after a meeting with his supporters and will now enter the fray as an Independent. Napa quit the party after being denied ticket while former minister Karan Dev Kamboj also stepped down as state BJP's OBC Morcha chief after the party ignored his candidature.