India TV Chunav Manch: Haryana will bless Kejriwal or give him key to next govt, says AAP's Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP MP Raghav Chadha

India TV Chunav Manch: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha attended the special session of India TV Chunav Manch in Chandigarh ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections. The AAP has got a huge boost ahead of the Assembly elections as party chief Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

Chadha exuded confidence that the people of Haryana will elect AAP or give it a "key to the next government" in the upcoming Assembly Elections. "We were not strong in the previous Assembly Elections in Haryana, this time we have gained ground. There were earlier only two options -- BJP and Congress. AAP is moving ahead with full pace. I believe people of Haryana will bless its son Arvind Kejriwal or give him a key to the next government," the AAP MP said.

"We have governments in two states and legislators in several states, including Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party's popularity is rising rapidly," Chadha added. He added that AAP is expected to win several seats in Haryana this time.

Voting trends in Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections different in Delhi: Chadha

Chadha cited the different voting trends in the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in 2014 and 2019 respectively in Delhi and said that the people will yet again vote Arvind Kejriwal to power in Delhi.

"When the people of Delhi voted in Lok Sabha elections, the election was for the Central government, for Narendra Modi. But when the people vote in February next year, they will vote for Arvind Kejriwal. We are very hopeful in Haryana," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party is contesting all 90 seats on its own in Haryana. The situation was forced upon them after alliance talks between Congress and AAP remained inconclusive. The party had contested 46 out of the 90 seats in the state in 2019 Assembly polls.

Did Kejriwal resign for sympathy? Raghav Chadha responds

Chadha said that Kejriwal's resignation should be appreciated as he set an example in the Indian politics in the recent times.

"Those who say that Kejriwal resigned to gain sympathy, I want to tell the chief ministers of the country to resign and win with sympathy votes. Kejriwal resigned because he is a respectful man and does not have a desire for power. It should be praised that he offered to resign on his own," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal going to the people's court: Raghav Chadha

Chadha said that after resigning from the Chief Minister position, Arvind Kejriwal is going to the people's court. "He is telling the people that if he is honest, they should vote for him; otherwise, they shouldn't. Whatever the outcome from the public will be, our party and Arvind Kejriwal will accept it," he said.

This is public, it knows everything: Raghav Chadha

The AAP MP emphasised that no peon or councilor resigns from their position or job. However, Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi, which is a significant step. "By going to the people's court, he is connecting with the public. This public knows everything," he added, stating that the results will be visible in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.