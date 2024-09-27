India TV Chunav Manch: Why Kanhaiya Mittal returned to BJP after joining Congress? | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chunav Manch: Famous bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal takes stage | LIVE

Popular bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal, known for his spiritual talks, took to the stage at India TV’s election forum. His famous bhajan, "Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain... Woh Haryana Mein Aayenge?", resonated with the audience as Haryana gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.