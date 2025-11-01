Haryana youth dies on 'Dunki route' to US; family alleges traffickers killed him in Guatemala Authorities have been cracking down on such illegal migration networks, with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini vowing strict action against agents exploiting youths with false promises of jobs abroad.

New Delhi:

A tragic case has emerged from Haryana’s Kaithal district, where an 18-year-old youth, Yuvraj, reportedly died while attempting to reach the United States through the illegal and perilous “Dunki route.” His family claims he was kidnapped and killed by human traffickers — known as “donkars” — in Guatemala.

Left home to support his family

Yuvraj, a resident of Mohna village in Kaithal, had passed his Class 12 exams and wanted to go to the US to find employment and support his family. His father is a farmer. According to his uncle, Gurpreet Singh, Yuvraj left home in October last year after three travel agents from Haryana promised him safe passage to the US in exchange for a large sum of money.

Trafficked and held hostage in Guatemala

After leaving India, Yuvraj lost contact with his family. Months later, the family received disturbing videos showing Yuvraj and another youth from Punjab being held hostage in Guatemala. The traffickers allegedly demanded ransom for their release. The family believes the money they sent through local agents never reached the donkars.

Recently, one of the traffickers contacted the family again, claiming Yuvraj had been killed and demanded ₹3 lakh for “proof.” After receiving the payment, he sent a death certificate and photos showing Yuvraj and another victim.

Family paid nearly Rs 50 lakh to agents and traffickers

According to Gurpreet Singh, the family ended up paying between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakh to travel agents and traffickers combined. The agents, who operated through international networks, had initially assured safe travel. “We had filed a police complaint earlier, and two local agents were detained. But now we’ve received confirmation of Yuvraj’s death,” said Singh.

Human trafficking through 'Dunki route' under scrutiny

The “Dunki route” — a dangerous and illegal pathway used by human traffickers to smuggle migrants to countries like the US and Canada — has been under increasing scrutiny. Migrants often travel through multiple countries in Latin America, including Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, and Guatemala, facing extreme hardship, violence, and exploitation.

Authorities in India have been cracking down on such networks after multiple cases of deaths and disappearances of Indian youths abroad. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has recently vowed strict action against agents facilitating such illegal migration.

Growing concern over illegal migration

Yuvraj’s death adds to the rising number of Indians who lose their lives attempting to enter the US via the Dunki route. Many others who survive are deported after suffering severe abuse and financial ruin.

The family has urged the Haryana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to help repatriate Yuvraj’s remains and take strict action against those responsible.

“Our boy just wanted to help his family. Instead, he became a victim of deceit and brutality,” said Gurpreet Singh, his uncle, urging others not to fall for false promises of overseas jobs.