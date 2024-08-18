Haryana: Two girls fall in pot of hot vegetables at 'bhandara' in Faridabad, one dies

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Two kids aged two and six fell into a large pot containing hot vegetables at a community feast (bhandara) in Haryana’s Faridabad on Sunday (August 18), which led to the death of one of them while seriously injuring the other, the police said. They slipped and fell into the pot while playing in the bhandara's kitchen, they said.

‘Prasad’ was being prepared for the people participating in a religious congregation – Bhagwat Katha – at a temple in Dheeg village near Ballabgarh town, police said. Both the girls were admitted to a private hospital where the doctors declared the two-year-old Jiya dead. Pari was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in the national capital for better treatment for burn injuries, they added.

How did the incident take place?

The cook, who had taken the pot off the stove to let the vegetables cool, burnt his hands while trying to pull the children out, police said. Police said according to those present at the congregation, Pari fell on Jiya and both the girls lost their balance and fell into the pot.

Jiya's body was handed over to her family members after postmortem, they said. Ballanbgarh Sadar police station SHO Umesh Kumar said, "We have not received complaints from either of the girls' parents. However, a probe has been initiated." Villagers threw the Prasad in a pond as they mourned Jiya's death.

