Haryana: Mobile internet, bulk SMS suspended in Nuh ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra

The Department of Home Affairs on Sunday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra. The measures have been taken considering the heavy stone pelting on the procession last year. The yatra will start from Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Temple on 22nd July at 10 am and will reach Jhireshwar Temple in Jhirka and will finally conclude at Nuh's Shringaar Temple.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi in an order stated that the internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday. The order was issued after the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner. The order read, "There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh."

The decision to suspend services came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. The decision to suspend the services was taken in light of the violence in the yatra last year.

Last year riots

Last year on July 31, two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

On the same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam. The developments led to interfaith clashes which led to at least five casualties while scores of others were injured in the aftermath. Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly.