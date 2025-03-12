Live Haryana Municipal Election Results: BJP maintains strong lead in 9 of 10 corporations as counting continues Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The elections for Mayors, Presidents, and ward members across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees in Haryana were held on March 2.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The counting of votes for the Haryana municipal elections to elect the mayors and ward members of various municipal corporations across the state is underway. The elections for seven municipal corporations- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar- were held on March 2, while the voting for the Panipat municipal corporation was held separately on March 9. Bypolls for the mayors' posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the election of the presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on March 2.