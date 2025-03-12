Advertisement
  3. Haryana Municipal Election Results: BJP maintains strong lead in 9 of 10 corporations as counting continues

  Live Haryana Municipal Election Results: BJP maintains strong lead in 9 of 10 corporations as counting continues

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The elections for Mayors, Presidents, and ward members across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees in Haryana were held on March 2.

Visuals from Ambala
Visuals from Ambala Image Source : PTI
Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The counting of votes for the Haryana municipal elections to elect the mayors and ward members of various municipal corporations across the state is underway. The elections for seven municipal corporations- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar- were held on March 2, while the voting for the Panipat municipal corporation was held separately on March 9. Bypolls for the mayors' posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the election of the presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on March 2.

 

 

 

Live updates :Haryana Municipal Election Results

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Election results of three municipalities of Bhiwani district

    Election results of three municipalities of Bhiwani district

    1. BJP's Sundar Atri defeated independent candidate Pankaj Mehta by 1,385 votes for the post of chairman of Bawani Khera Municipality. Sundar Atri got 5,202 votes while Pankaj Mehta got 3,817 votes.
    2. Independent candidate Vandana Kedia won the post of chairman of Siwani Municipality by defeating independent Anu Lohiya by 1,251 votes. Vandana Kedia got 5,277 votes and Anu Lohiya got 4,026 votes 
    3. In Loharu Municipality elections, independent candidate Pradeep Kumar won the post of chairman from Loharu by 43 votes against independent candidate Ram Bhagat. Here Pradeep Kumar got 1,459 votes and Ram Bhagat got 1,416 votes. No party had fielded its candidate here.
  • 11:04 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP leading in nine of 10 civic corporations

    BJP is leading in 9 out of 10 municipal corporations across the state. Congress is trailing in all 10 corporations.

    • In Manesar, Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav has defeated BJP's Sunder Lal.
    • In Sonipat, BJP's Rajiv Jain (former media advisor to the CM) is ahead of Kamal Deewan.
    • BJP has also secured the chairman post in Julana, the stronghold of Congress MLA and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
  • 10:58 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    26 members elected unopposed

    In the Haryana municipal elections, 26 ward members were elected unopposed, securing their seats without facing any opposition. Some of the unopposed winners include:

    • Kuldeep Singh from Faridabad
    • Vikas Yadav from Gurugram
    • Sankalp Bhandari from Karnal
    • Sanjeev Kumar Mehta from Karnal
    • Bhavna from Yamunanagar
  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidates leading in 9 out of 10 municipal corporations

    BJP candidates leading in 9 out of 10 municipal corporations.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kharkhoda Municipal Corporation results

    Kharkhoda election results:

    • Ward 1: Hari Om defeated Sonu by 34 votes
    • Ward 2: Lakshmi Devi defeated Sonia Malik by 63 votes
    • Ward 3: Naveen defeated Jitendra by 255 votes
    • Ward 4: Jasvir Singh defeated Mohan by 3 votes
    • Ward 5: Seema Devi defeated Sushila Kumari by 126 votes
    • Ward 6: Pramod Kumar defeated Lalit Kumar by 338 votes
    • Ward 7: Anoop Singh defeated Ravi Kumar by 52 votes
    • Ward 8: Krishna defeated Shri Bhagwan by 227 votes
    • Ward 9: Sanjay Pawar defeated Sandeep by 1 vote
    • Ward 10: Veena defeated Meenu by 11 votes
    • Ward 11: Somvati defeated Sarita by 4 votes
    • Ward 12: Poonam elected unopposed
    • Ward 13: Gopal defeated Puneet by 95 votes
    • Ward 14: Manisha Rani defeated Anju by 34 votes
    • Ward 15: Anil Kumar defeated Kulwant by 463 votes
    • Ward 16: Mukesh Kumar defeated Pawan by 415 votes
  • 10:52 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's Shailja Sachdeva won by 20,487 votes

    BJP's Shailja Sachdeva won by 20,487 votes in Ambala mayor by-election.

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rohtak Mayor Election: BJP ahead by 25,186

    Rohtak Mayor Election: After 7th round, BJP is ahead by 25,186

    • BJP: 56,221 
    • Congress: 31,035
    • INLD: 2,243
    • AAP: 2,027
    • Independent 1,617
    • NOTA: 1,131
  • 10:48 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Independent candidates leading on all 14 wards in Julana

    In the Julana municipal elections, independent candidates are leading in all 14 wards. The ward-wise leads are as follows:

    • Ward 1: Sonia
    • Ward 2: Kavita
    • Ward 3: Jitendra Lathar
    • Ward 4: Monu
    • Ward 5: Sujata
    • Ward 6: Pawan Kumar
    • Ward 7: Rajesh
    • Ward 8: Sandeep
    • Ward 9: Rahul
    • Ward 10: Puja Rani
    • Ward 11: Sonam
    • Ward 12: Sumit
    • Ward 13: Jyoti
    • Ward 14: Maju 
  • 10:48 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP wins Ward 1, 2, 3 in Hisar

    • Ward 1: BJP's Saroj Jain secured a win.  
    • Ward 2: Mohit Naresh Singal (BJP) won by nearly 50% of the votes.  
    • Ward 3: BJP's Jyoti Verma defeated the Congress candidate by over 2,800 votes.
  • 10:46 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's Parveen Kumar is leading with 43,015 votes in Hisar, Congress' Krishan Kumar trailing

    In Hisar, BJP Mayor candidate Parveen Kumar is leading with 43,015 votes**, while Congress candidate Krishan Kumar is trailing behind as vote counting continues.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the main contenders in the Haryana local body elections, with both focusing heavily on securing key seats in Gurugram. The polls were held to elect ward members and the Mayor. The BJP is aiming to secure a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which now has 36 wards, up from the previous term.

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting for Mayor will take place first: Gurugram DSP

    Karan Goel, DCP West, Gurugram said, "We have set up all the facilities, govt employees have been assigned with the counting duty...there are 36 wards in MCG...counting for Mayor will take place first and later simultaneously counting for ward members will take place. Security forces have been deployed."

     

     

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deployed over 600 officials for counting: Sirsa DSP

    Sirsa DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav says, "Security has been tightened and the counting is underway. We have deployed over 600 officials for counting and the second round is in progress."

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Haryana: Counting for Municipal Elections underway in Sirsa

    Haryana: Counting for Municipal Elections underway in Sirsa. Voting took place on March 2 for Mayor/President and ward members across municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Multi-layer security has been arranged: DSP

    DSP Rajeev Kumar said, "Multi-layer security has been arranged with the deployment of multiple officers... The counting is peacefully in progress..."

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Haryana: Counting for Municipal Elections underway in Karnal

    Haryana: Counting for Municipal Elections underway in Karnal. Voting took place on March 2 for Mayor/President and ward members across municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Haryana: Security heightened in Ambala as counting underway

    Haryana: Security heightened in Ambala as counting for Municipal Election underway.

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Extensive arrangements to ensure proper and smooth completion of vote-counting process

    To ensure a smooth and transparent vote-counting process for the urban local body elections, the State Election Commission, in coordination with district administrations, has put in place extensive arrangements across all counting centres. Tight security, CCTV surveillance, and designated counting personnel have been deployed to maintain order and accuracy during the process.

     

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Haryana Municipal Election Results: Counting of votes begins in Ambala

    The counting of votes begins in Ambala.

