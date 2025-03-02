Haryana local body elections underway: Khattar casts vote, appeal voters to come forward, exercise franchise Polling for mayor and ward member elections across Haryana's municipal corporations and committees is undertaking on March 2, 2025, with Union Minister Khattar urging voter participation.

Polling for the election of mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations and several municipalities across Haryana took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Voting was conducted in the key municipal corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. In addition, by-elections for mayoral posts were held in Ambala and Sonipat. The voting started at 8 am and continued until 6 pm.

Along with the municipal corporations, elections were also held for presidents and ward members in four municipal councils—Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. A by-election for the president’s post in the Sohna Municipal Council in Gurugram was also conducted. In 21 municipal committees, elections for president and ward members were held, with by-elections for the president's position in Assandh (Karnal) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among the early voters, casting his vote at a polling booth in Karnal. He urged voters to exercise their democratic rights and highlighted the importance of voting in strengthening the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar appealed to all citizens to come forward and vote, emphasising that casting a vote is both a right and a civic duty. “I have never missed casting my vote,” Khattar remarked after voting.

The Haryana State Election Commission ensured extensive security arrangements for the elections, emphasising free, fair, and transparent proceedings. A total of 39 candidates contested for mayor positions across nine municipal corporations, while 27 candidates vied for president roles in five municipal councils. Additionally, 151 candidates ran for presidential positions in 23 municipal committees.

In some wards, where only one candidate filed a nomination, elections were unopposed, including in Ward Nos. 36 and 22 of Faridabad and Gurugram, respectively. The polling was carried out using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with re-polling scheduled for March 4, except for the Panipat municipal corporation, where elections will take place on March 9. Vote counting will begin at 8 am on March 12, and results will be declared later that day.