  Haryana: Bank manager, cashier die as car submerged in Old Faridabad Railway underpass

Haryana: Bank manager, cashier die as car submerged in Old Faridabad Railway underpass

Haryana news: The incident took place while the two deceased were returning back to Faridabad from Gurugram.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Faridabad Updated on: September 14, 2024 10:31 IST
Faridabad: Waterlogging at Old Railway underpass following
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Faridabad: Waterlogging at Old Railway underpass following heavy rains.

Haryana news: A car was drowned in the waterlogged Old Faridabad Railway underpass in Haryana's Faridabad today (September 14). An HDFC Bank manager and cashier died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Punyashreya Sharma who was the manager in Gurugram's Sector 31 HDFC Bank branch and Viraj Dwivedi was the cashier.

The incident took place while they were returning from Gurugram to Faridabad.

More details are awaited in this regard. This is a developing story.

(With inputs from Narendra Sharma) 

