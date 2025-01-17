Haryana govt to provide free pilgrimage to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj for senior citizens

Follow us on Image Source : X Haryana cabinet

The Haryana government has announced a significant initiative to offer free pilgrimage trips to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh for senior citizens of the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made this announcement, stating that under the "Chief Minister’s Tirth Darshan Yojana," senior citizens from economically weaker families will be taken to the Kumbh Mela at government expense, without any cost to the beneficiaries. This initiative aims to provide an opportunity for the elderly to experience the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the event.

In his statement on social media, Chief Minister Saini revealed that the decision came after a review meeting held in Chandigarh with the state's administrative secretaries, focusing on the progress of the government’s work over the last 100 days. The government will ensure the smooth implementation of this scheme, facilitating the journey and stay of senior citizens during the Kumbh Mela.

Chief Minister’s directions for administrative efficiency

During the meeting, CM Saini directed all officials to continuously update the Chief Minister's Announcement Portal and ensure the proper implementation of the 'Citizen Charter' across various departments. He emphasised the importance of addressing public grievances in a transparent and timely manner, with a special focus on the timely execution of welfare schemes.

He also instructed administrative secretaries to conduct surprise inspections of their respective departments to ensure no delays in public welfare projects. Failure to address issues promptly will result in accountability measures, he warned.

Focus on Women's empowerment and child development

In another segment of the review meeting, Chief Minister Saini discussed the progress of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign. As part of this initiative, women sarpanches (village heads) will be appointed as brand ambassadors for their villages. Additionally, the state has transformed 4,000 Anganwadi centres into play-based education and nutrition hubs, with plans to upgrade 10,000 more centres in the next five years. The Chief Minister also emphasized improving child nutrition and aimed for Haryana to become the first state to be free of stunting.

Review of other government schemes

CM Saini also reviewed various other development schemes, including the Amrit Sarovar project and the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. Under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, 100 new water bodies (Amrit Sarovars) will be created in each district, contributing to 2,200 new Amrit Sarovars across Haryana. The excavation and dredging work for these water bodies will be carried out under the MGNREGA program, benefiting rural communities by enhancing water conservation and providing employment.

These initiatives highlight Haryana's ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens, with a special focus on empowering vulnerable sections of society, including senior citizens, women, and children.