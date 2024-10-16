Amit Shah, Nayab Singh Saini arrive at Raj Bhawan to stake govt formation claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Union Minister Amit Shah, along with CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini and others, reached Raj Bhawan to stake a claim for the formation of govt on Wednesday. Three independent MLAs who have extended their support to Saini have also reached Raj Bhawan. These independent MLAs include Savitri Jindal, Devendra Kadyan and Rajesh Doon.

Earlier today, Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously and unopposedly elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former state minister Anil Vij proposed Saini's name in the Legislature Party meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana. Saini, after being chosen as leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party, will take oath as Haryana CM for the second time tomorrow, October 17.

Addressing the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah said, Haryana has created history by proving the political pundits of the country wrong and forming the BJP government for the third consecutive time.

After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party, Saini said, "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047."