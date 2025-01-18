Haryana government orders action against 370 'corrupt' patwaris and their aides

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Haryana govt orders action against corrupt patwaris

Haryana government has directed authorities to take stringent action against 370 'patwaris' (revenue officials) and 170 private individuals working as their assistants for corrupt activities. The office of the financial commissioner revenue (FCR) has written to deputy commissioners to initiate actions. Patwaris are responsible for maintaining land records, certifying land possession, mutation and other works.

Kaithal tops the list

Revenue and Disaster Management Department prepared a list and identified corrupt patwaris in different districts of Haryana. Kaithal tops the list with 46 "corrupt" 'patwaris', followed by 41 in Sonipat, 36 in Mahendragarh, 27 in Gurugram, 25 in Fatehabad, 23 in Kurukshetra and 20 in Jhajjar.

The list identifies 19 such 'patwaris' in Faridabad, 17 in Palwal, 16 in Rewari, 14 in Yamunanagar, 13 each in Sirsa and Hisar, 12 in Jind, 10 in Bhiwani, nine in Panipat, seven in Karnal, six each in Charkhi Dadri and Nuh, and five each in Ambala and Rohtak.

Panchkula is the only district which does not figure on the list.

FCR sought action report in 15 days

The official order of FCR to the deputy commissioners asked to take action against the "corrupt" 'patwaris' and submit an action taken report within 15 days. The communication stated that people, who go to 'patwaris' for their land-related work are harassed as these 'patwaris' repeatedly raise objections, forcing people to pay them to get their work done.

It said corrupt practices of such 'patwaris' adversely affect the image of the government. In Bhiwani, a 'patwari' takes Rs 3,000-4,000 for mutation and a 'patwari' in Charkhi Dadri demands Rs 1,000-2,000 for land mutation, the report stated.

The report prepared by the department mentions the modus operandi of the 'patwaris', their castes and period of posting. According to the report, a 'patwari' posted in Ambala for the past 18 months has been harassing the public by demanding bribes for things like mutation, land measurement and rectification of land records. He has deputed a private individual for accepting the money on his behalf.

(With PTI inputs)