Haryana government introduces compulsory retirement for corrupt officials at the age of 50 The retirement age limit of Haryana Government officers and employees has been fixed at 58 years. Under this, extensions are given twice to officers and employees after 50 years.

Haryana government has announced strict action against the corrupt government employees. As per the recent decision taken by Nayab Singh Saini-led government, if any government official or employee is found involved in corruption cases, they will be retired at the age of 50. As per the new retirement norms of the state government, employees are entitled to get an extension in service at the age of 50 and 55 years.

As per the new announcement, government employees who are involved in any corruption will not be entitled to this extension period.

No extension for the current employees

If a case of corruption is found then the government employee will be retired at the age of 50. The government made a new rule regarding the extension of officers at the age of 50 and 55 years. Now if any officer or employee is found guilty of corruption then he/she will not be given an extension after 50 years.

Instructions issued by Haryana Government

The state government has banned the extension of Group B officers of the Revenue Department. The Haryana government has introduced compulsory retirement for corrupt officials at the age of 50

The retirement age limit of Haryana Government officers and employees has been fixed at 58 years. Under this, extensions are given twice to officers and employees after 50 years. In this, the first extension is at the age of 50 years in which extension is given for 5 years.

After that, at the age of 55 years, the file is opened again where there is an extension for 3 years.