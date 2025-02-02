Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Haryana government declares paid holiday on February 5 for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Published : Feb 02, 2025 22:13 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Haryana government declares paid holiday on February 5, Haryana gover
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana government declares paid holiday on February 5 for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Haryana government on Sunday (February 2) declared a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations on February 5 for the assembly election in Delhi. The holiday will allow employees of the state government who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

"This provision, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996), applies to employees who are registered voters of NCT of Delhi, allowing them to cast their vote in the general election," according to an official statement.

Employees of factories, shops and private establishments in Haryana who are registered voters of Delhi are also entitled to paid leaves for the purpose, it further said. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

